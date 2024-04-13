Today's Strands hints and answers for Sunday 14th April

Put your feet up and relax this Sunday by working out the Strands answers for today, 14th April.

If you're new to Strands, your goal with this particular New York Times daily puzzle is to find all of the theme words and a 'Spangram' in a wordsearch-like grid. All of the regular words relate to this Spangram, which is a word, or phrase, that you also have to find within the wordsearch.

To help you narrow down the theme and guess the related words, there is a theme sentence provided. With this clue, you then have to find all of the correct words that relate to it. The only catch is that your letters must be beside each other, so it's easier to find words than in a regular wordsearch, as you can switch to any direction, but this also makes it more difficult to find the exact theme words, as there are so many options.

Thankfully, there is a hint system. For every word you submit that isn't a theme word or Spangram, you make progress towards unlocking a hint. Once you unlock one, you can then press the hint button and the outline of a correct theme word will be highlighted.

It's also important to note that Strands is currently in its beta stage, so some of these rules might change in the future upon its full release.

Hints for today's Strands answer

Instead of going straight to the answers, you might only need a few clues to help you get all theme words and the Spangram, so here's some hints for today's Strands:

Today's theme hint 'Join the club' refers to ingredients in a sandwich.

The Spangram starts and ends on the fourth line, and is eight letters long.

In total, there is one five-letter, three six-letter, one seven-letter, and one ten-letter theme word to find in today's Strands.

The ten-letter word is a white-coloured ingredient that starts on the left side of the fifth row and ends with the 'E' on the last row.

The five-letter words is a pork product, and it starts on the left of the third row and ends with the 'N' on the second row.

Strands answers for 14th April

Here's the Strands answers for today:

BACON

TURKEY

PICKLE

TOMATO

LETTUCE

MAYONNAISE

Today's Strands Spangram is 'SANDWICH'.

Image credit: The New York Times

Thanks to the many times I have defaulted to ordering a club sandwich for lunch, I picked up on the theme for today's Strands pretty quickly. The longest it took me to get an answer came down to my poor spelling of mayonnaise, something my stomach couldn't help with this time. Hopefully the clues above helped you solve today's Strands too!

