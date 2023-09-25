If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Starfield developer suggests modders revert fun roomba bug that got fixed

Hoover thought.

The Starfield hoover robot.
Image credit: Bethesda / Tranquocjones
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Starfield already hosts hundreds of mods created by the game's community, designed to tweak Bethesda's sci-fi exploration RPG in all sorts of ways.

But how many of those have been suggested by Bethesda itself? And how often is it the studio actually encourages one of its games' bugs to be reintroduced?

Step up Bethesda level designer Zach Wilson, who revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that an early build of Starfield had its cute little hoover robots "incorrectly flagged as human civilians".

Our latest look at Starfield gameplay footage.Watch on YouTube

This meant that shooting said hoover robots caused your companions to react in a "FURIOUS" manner, Wilson continued. "Part of me wishes we left that in."

The much-shared nugget of information prompted Starfield fans to suggest Bethesda add this back in as an option, to which Wilson suggested it as something a fan could go and mod.

"I will just say we have a great mod community and it's a trivial change even without CK," Wilson said.

For more Starfield mods, here's a collection of our favourites - from Thomas the Tank Engine to Garfield.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch