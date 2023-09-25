Starfield developer suggests modders revert fun roomba bug that got fixed

Starfield already hosts hundreds of mods created by the game's community, designed to tweak Bethesda's sci-fi exploration RPG in all sorts of ways.

But how many of those have been suggested by Bethesda itself? And how often is it the studio actually encourages one of its games' bugs to be reintroduced?

Step up Bethesda level designer Zach Wilson, who revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that an early build of Starfield had its cute little hoover robots "incorrectly flagged as human civilians".

This meant that shooting said hoover robots caused your companions to react in a "FURIOUS" manner, Wilson continued. "Part of me wishes we left that in."

The much-shared nugget of information prompted Starfield fans to suggest Bethesda add this back in as an option, to which Wilson suggested it as something a fan could go and mod.

"I will just say we have a great mod community and it's a trivial change even without CK," Wilson said.

For more Starfield mods, here's a collection of our favourites - from Thomas the Tank Engine to Garfield.