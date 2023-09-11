If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S version announced

Bikini Bottoms Up.

SpongeBob
Image credit: THQ Nordic
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is getting a free upgrade for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

Players on these consoles will be able to update their game to this new version on 16th October, THQ Nordic has revealed.

You can see the announcement trailer for this newer version of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake in the video below.

SpongeBob SquarePants The Cosmic Shake - PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X S Announcement Trailer.

In addition to this upgrade, those on PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One will also get a few extra features added to the game, such as a photo mode. This photo mode will allow players to add one of 19 different filters to their Bikini Bottom snaps.

THQ and developer Purple Lamp will also address a few bug fixes with this update, such as sorting occasional sporadic saves and instances where gameplay did not pause while users were in the loading screen. The team has also sought to generally improve the game's stability and playability across platforms.

Lastly, there are also some new costumes for players to collect. These are King Doubloon and Plush Gary. As the name suggests, King Doubloon can be obtained by collecting all doubloons. Plush Gary, meanwhile, can be collected by unlocking all rewards. Both of these costumes are available now.

Meanwhile, if you want even more SpongeBob SquarePants in your life, earlier this year a collaboration with PowerWash Simulator gave players the chance to clean up Bikini Bottom, including locations such as Krusty Krab and the Chum Bucket.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
