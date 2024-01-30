Spec Ops: The Line delisted from Steam

Spec Ops: The Line was suddenly delisted from Steam yesterday, where it is now no longer available for purchase.

When you visit Spec Ops: The Line on Steam now, a notice which says "Spec Ops: The Line is no longer available on the Steam store" appears in place of the usual purchase options.

The game - developed by German studio Yager and published by 2K - can currently still be bought on Xbox, GOG, and third party key sellers.

It's unclear why Spec Ops: The Line has been delisted, leading to speculation on potential causes such as expiration of a music license.

Eurogamer has contacted 2K for comment.

Spec Ops: The Line gained critical acclaim for its narrative and exploration of warfare, but was considered a commercial failure by 2K for not reaching its sales target. Since its release, it has garnered a cult following.

Back in 2012, in our Spec Ops: The Line review, Chris Donlan wrote: "There are such a lot of shooters these days, and so many tend to blur into each other if you're not careful. This one won't, however - and that's quite an achievement." A shame one of the standout games from the 2010s is now longer available on PC's largest platform.