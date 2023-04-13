If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sony veteran Shuhei Yoshida is now a digital collectible

As part of PlayStation's loyalty programme.

Shuhei Yoshida
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

PlayStation Stars, Sony's PlayStation loyalty programme, has revealed a new digital collectible of Shuhei Yoshida.

PlayStation Stars was first announced in July last year. In September, Sony showed some of the collectibles that can be obtained by completing tasks, including 3D models of Ape Escape and a PlayStation 3.

The new collectible is a 3D model of Yoshida as a bobblehead, complete with a short explanation of his role at PlayStation in working with third-party and indie developers.

To collect Yoshida, you need to play one of his recommended games. His picks are A Space for the Unbound, Before Your Eyes, Cult of the Lamb, Neon White, Sifu, and The Knight Witch - all indies, appropriately.

Yoshida has been at Sony for 30 years, and helped to launch the original PlayStation. Last month, Yoshida was awarded the BAFTA Games Fellowship at this year's ceremony for his work in supporting indie developers on PlayStation.

PlayStation Stars began rolling out in October, and was criticised for giving members in its highest membership tier priority access to customer support.

Liv Ngan

When not playing games, Liv tries to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

