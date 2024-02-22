Sony testing PS VR2 compatibility with PC

After a year on the market, Sony is now testing PS VR2 compatibility with PC.

This news comes courtesy of a PlayStation blog, which highlights a selection of games coming to its VR platform.

Along with details on titles such as Zombie Army VR and The Wizards - Dark Times: Brotherhood (which is out today), Sony said it is "currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5".

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Here's our Ian with a PS VR2 Unboxing video. Watch on YouTube

While the team didn't give a specific release date to when this support will be available, it has said it is aiming for it to be ready at some point this year. "Stay tuned for more updates," the company wrote.

PC support for PS VR2 is something that many have hoped Sony would do for a while now. Modders have been using their magic to make the PS VR2 set work on the likes of Windows behind the scenes already, but this official support will be a real boon for VR users.

So, who fancies a game of Half Life Alyx?

This news from Sony follows on from reports that some developers didn't feel VR had enough support in the industry. In December, VR studio First Contact Entertainment announced it was shutting down, citing this lack of support as a factor in its decision.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Rec Room's CCO and co-founder Cameron Brown stated the team had no current plans to port its popular social MMO to Sony's latest VR platform, even though they and their community would love it to happen.

"We've looked into it, it's a non-trivial port, and we haven't found a way to make it make economic sense," Brown said last month. "In an ideal world, we would love to bring [Rec Room] to PSVR2, but we can't justify the cost based on the numbers." The COO said the situation "sucks" but "that's the truth".

For more on PS VR2 - a set Eurogamer's VR expect Ian Higton called "brilliant" - be sure to check out our handy feature detailing nine ways to get the best out Sony's headset. This covers everything from beginners tips, blur fixes, accessibility and much more.