Social MMO Rec Room developer just "can't justify the cost" of a PSVR2 port

There are no current plans to bring Rec Room - the social VR app that's part meeting place, part mini-game hub featuring sporting events, fantastical quests and even games of Charades - to PlayStation VR2. This is because the studio behind it (also known as Rec Room) simply "can't justify the cost", despite its popularity.

As spotted by UploadVR, Rec Room's CCO and co-founder Cameron Brown recently held an AMA chat on Reddit. Here, the developer stated the team had no current plans to port its popular social MMO to Sony's latest VR platform, even though they and their community would love it to happen.

"We've looked into it, it's a non-trivial port, and we haven't found a way to make it make economic sense," Brown said. "In an ideal world, we would love to bring [Rec Room] to PSVR2, but we can't justify the cost based on the numbers." The COO said the situation "sucks" but "that's the truth".

In a further statement shared with UploadVR, a Rec Room representative reiterated Brown's comments.

"Cam is correct. We're not working on a PSVR2 port right now. Would we in the future? Sure, if it makes sense for the business. We've worked with Sony for years and have had a lot of successful collaborations there. We're always looking to broaden the number of platforms Rec Room is available on and plan to keep expanding the number this year."

While not on PSVR2, Rec Room is available on other VR devices such as Meta Quest, Pico 4, SteamVR and the original PlayStation VR. It can also be played on the flat screen via PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and mobile.

The Rec Room team is not the only VR studio to see development stumbling blocks over recent months. In December, VR studio First Contact Entertainment announced it was shutting down.

The company, which is behind PSVR and PSVR2 games Firewall Zero Hour and Firewall Ultra, said the "lack of support for VR within the industry" was a factor in its decision.