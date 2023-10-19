Sony patents earbud-storing PlayStation 5 controller

Sony has filed a patent for a PS5 controller which stores and charges wireless earbuds.

The earbuds would be stored in a pair of slots located inside the controller. As well as charging them, the controller would also pair the earbuds to a console.

The patent (spotted by GameRant) contains different variations of where the earbuds could be slotted into the controller. Most of the designs propose the earbuds are stored behind the touchpad, though one option places an earbud in each of the controller's grips.

The design would help streamline management of two separate pairing processes and batteries by condensing them into one, Sony says in the patent.

The patent was filed on 7th April 2022 and publicly published last week. Sony revealed its first set of wireless earbuds, Pulse Explore, earlier this year alongside streaming handheld project PlayStation Portal. It's entirely feasible at some point down the line, Sony will announce a new PS5 controller which stores Pulse Explore.

One of the diagrams from the patent. | Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

No new controllers were announced alongside the "slim" models of PS5s last week, though Sony's PlayStation Access controller is due to launch later this year.