Deck-building roguelite Slay the Spire is getting a sequel.

It was announced at tonight's Triple-i showcase with a suitably gloomy animated trailer, featuring three characters seemingly from the original game: The Ironclad knight, The Silent huntress, and a new skeletal necromancer character called The Necrobinder.

There's no release date yet, but the game will be released in early access in 2025.

That's all we know for now, though this tease will be enough to get fans excited.

Slay the Spire was first released on PC in 2019 and has since been released across PlayStation, Switch, Xbox and mobile devices.

Players progress through the titular Spire with attack, defence, and other abilities determined by a deck of cards. Death means starting afresh from the bottom.

"Genres combine with beautiful precision in a game that offers simple pleasures and terrifying depths," reads our Eurogamer Slay the Spire review.

The game has inspired a whole wave of deck-building roguelites - they're the new Soulslike metroidvanias.

I've only recently got into Slay the Spire myself on Apple Arcade, but with the depth of its gameplay it's easy to see how it's inspired so many others. I can't wait to see what improvements a sequel will bring.