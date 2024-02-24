Shines Over: The Damned is an upcoming horror game where "no act is without consequence"

Indie dev Firenut Games has confirmed its upcoming "dark horror adventure game", Shines Over: The Damned, will be coming "exclusively" to PS5 later this year.

With no name, no weapons, and no teammates, you will be forced into a "mysterious and terrifying world" with nowt but your trusty dog for company, who will "guide you through this dark world".

You can check out the brief announcement teaser below:

Shines Over: The Damned | A dark horror survival adventure for PS5 😱 | Announcement trailer 🎮 Shines Over: The Damned | A dark horror survival adventure for PS5 | Announcement trailer

Firenut says we can expect beautifully created environments, "high-tension explorations" and jumpscares, engaging first-person puzzles and platforming, and a "dark and oppressive world with an atmosphere of terror".

Whilst there's no confirmed release date just yet, Shines Over: The Damned is expected to release in Spring (April-June) 2024 and I want to play it just to make sure nothing happens to the dog, quite frankly.

On the subject of horror, I recently spent a little time with Konami's shadow-dropped Silent Hill teaser, The Short Message.

"No, it may not be the Silent Hill game many of us were expecting; it may not even be the Silent Hill game some people want," I wrote, awarding it three out of five stars. "But even with that infuriating chase sequence, I'm very glad it exists.

"Despite its inelegant delivery and high-school drama framing, Anita's story, if clumsy at times, is impactful, thoughtful, and – perhaps most importantly of all – hopeful."