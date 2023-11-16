Sequel to cosy puzzler Please, Touch the Artwork announced

Thomas Waterzooi, developer of cosy painting-based puzzler Please, Touch the Artwork, has announced a sequel is in the works.

Known as Please, Touch the Artwork 2, this upcoming release will continue its predecessor's "tradition of immersing players in the captivating realm of a renowned modern artist" as they help a skeleton painter "find his way back home".

Where the first game featured art by Piet Mondrian, the artist Waterzooi has focused on for this next release is James Ensor. Players will be able to look for hidden objects within Ensor's works when the game releases "early" next year. We will update you with an exact date when we know more.

Please, Touch The Artwork 2 - Announcement Teaser

When Please, Touch the Artwork 2 does release, it will be available on mobile or tablet (via the Apple Appstore or Google Play, depending on your device) and PC via Steam.

As per the game's Steam page, Please, Touch the Artwork 2 will feature four "unique worlds" for players to experience, along with relaxing and slow-paced gameplay that anyone aged between 12 and 99 will be able to enjoy.

You can see a little teaser for Please, Touch the Artwork 2 in the video above.

Image credit: Thomas Waterzooi

Our Donlan was quite enamoured with the first Please, Touch the Artwork when it released last year, giving it high praise in Eurogamer's review.

"This game plays with paintings, but it also gave an entire painter back to me," he wrote. "It rescued him from the list of artists who make me feel a bit dim.

"And I'm very grateful."