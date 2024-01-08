Sea of Thieves reportedly could be coming to PlayStation and Switch

Following speculation Microsoft may be considering bringing its acclaimed Hi-Fi Rush to Switch, new reports have claimed the company has also been looking into a PlayStation and Switch release for developer Rare's acclaimed multiplayer pirate adventure Sea of Thieves.

Journalist and prolific leaker Jeff Grubb initially claimed Microsoft had been eyeing up a potential PlayStation and Switch release for Sea of Thieves on his Game Mess podcast earlier today. That was followed by a similar story from former Axios journalist Stephen Totilo, writing on his newly launched Game File website.

Totilo offered a slightly different spin on Grubb's report, saying he'd heard Microsoft had considered releasing Sea of Thieves on PlayStation, but that his "source familiar with plans for the port" had made no mention of Switch.

Sea of Thieves launched a much-requested private server feature for single crews last month.

"I'd only heard about PlayStation," he explained, "possibly for an early 2024 release, and have been trying to source it more extensively since then". Totilo added that Microsoft had "declined to comment" when he approached the company about the story, and that he's "unable to verify if Sea of Thieves to PlayStation is still an active plan for Microsoft."

Could all these recent rumours be pointing to a shift in strategy from Microsoft regarding its older first-party Xbox exclusives? We obviously won't know anything until the company has something official to say, but Sea of Thieves - which has continued to receive regular major updates since launching in 2018, including last year's excellent Monkey Island collaboration and the recent launch of private servers - would certainly make sense for a PlayStation release if Microsoft hopes to maintain a strong player base.