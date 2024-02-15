Sci-fi survival adventure Forever Skies will debut as PS5 console exclusive

When Forever Skies leaves PC early access later this year, it will also arrive on PlayStation 5 as a console exclusive.

Developer Far From Home has been "secretly" working alongside Sony for several years on its rather intriguing looking game of airships and survival. While the Forever Skies team is yet to set a date for this release, merely stating it will be some time in 2024, it has promised a same day launch for both PC and PS5.

Along with this news, the studio has shared a new trailer for Forever Skies, showing off the latest in-game footage. You can have a watch for yourself below.

Forever Skies | PS5 Exclusivity Trailer Forever Skies | PS5 Exclusivity Trailer.

Gameplay lead Andrzej Blumenfeld said this collaboration with Sony will not affect Forever Skies' ongoing early access development on Steam, where the most recent patch added a range of quality of life improvements. Meanwhile, an update set for either March or April will add the next story chapter. In addition, Forever Skies' early access adopters can also expect new locations and equipment, as well as "complex airship gardening systems".

On its full release, Forever Skies will support both single and co-op gameplay experiences.

We first got a look at Forever Skies back in 2022. At this time, the team planned to release the game in early access later that same year, however the developer decided to delay following a flurry of feedback in response to its popular Steam Next Fest demo.

"We're now looking at a much larger influx of players picking up the game during Early Access than originally predicted," the studio said at the time, adding it wanted to "lay down better foundations for more of our core mechanics so everyone can get a much clearer idea of what else to expect from the future of Forever Skies."

It sounds like this was a good move by the developer, as Forever Skies currently sits with a "Very Positive" review average on Steam.