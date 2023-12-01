Save a massive $210 on this Xbox Series X bundle with Diablo 4 ahead of the holidays

If you're in the US and missed out on a cheap Xbox bundle over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you'll be pleased to know that Walmart has got you covered with this epic discount on an Xbox Series X bundle.

The bundle contains Microsoft's flagship console and a copy of Diablo 4 for just $349. This normally costs $559 but right now you can net a massive $210 saving. That's an incredible deal and perfect timing if you're gifting it to somebody over the holidays.

The Xbox Series X features a disc drive, which means you can play both physical and digital games. It also has a 1TB SSD which is enough to store a decent amount of games, but if you want to expand your storage right out of the box, you should check out this deal on a Western Digital expansion card.

And if you're not interested in getting a game with it, Amazon is selling the console on its own for the same price.

