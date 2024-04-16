Ultrawide monitors are great for working on, with the extra screen space allowing you to have multiple windows open at once without having to open and close them over and over.

Getting an ultrawide monitor that is good for gaming as well as working has been an expensive venture in the past, but there are some great budget options out there now like the AOC Gaming U34G3XM which is now just £250 at Amazon:

This is a really good option for ultrawide gaming on a budget, as it gives you that 3440 x 1440 resolution at 144Hz, so you can still play faster paced games and not lag behind other players.

Being a budget monitor, there are some compromises made. The U34G3XM uses a VA panel instead of a speedier IPS panel that most top monitors opt for now, but you do get good colour reproduction with a VA panel and you're unlikely to find a 34-inch monitor with an IPS panel for less than £400 anyway.

The U34G3XM also isn't curved, which again is likely a cost-cutting feature, but for some users having a flat screen can be preferred over a curved screen. Depending on how far away you're sitting from the monitor, you'll fit less of the screen in your vision than a curved monitor.

AOC Gaming U34G3XM specs Screen size: 34-inches

Resolution: 3440 x 1440

Panel: VA

Refresh rate: 144Hz/s

Response Time: 1ms/s

FreeSync Premium compatible £249.99 at Amazon UK/ $370 at Amazon US

On the back of the monitor you've got two HDMI 2.0 ports so you can achieve 144Hz @1440p over HDMI, and one DisplayPort which will get you the same. There's also a handy 3.5mm jack if you want to plug in some speakers or headphones to the monitor as another audio output option.

The U34G3XM is a bit of a ways off the best gaming monitors rankings, but if you really want to go ultrawide for gaming and work on a budget, this is the best option under £300.

