Save £450 off this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV this Black Friday

We're in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which means we're very much in the thick of it for great deals for gaming and tech, including some excellent discounts on TVs

If you're looking to get a big 4K TV for your living room then the latest model of Samsung's Q70 65-inch QLED Smart TV has got an incredible £450 off at Currys where it's going for just £949. In the US, the 65-inch variant is now out of stock but you can still land a $250 saving on the 55-inch version, now $747.99.

UK

US

In any case, these are great prices for Samsung's flagship 4K TV, using its own proprietary QLED, which while different to OLED, is capable of transforming light into lifelike, accurate colour for natural looking scenes. This is also compatible with HDR gaming while the 120Hz refresh rate means you can also take advantage of games with higher frame rate options.

