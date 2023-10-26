Save £400 on this stunning Samsung 4K Ultra HD HDR Neo QLED TV at Currys

Black Friday may be a month away, but we've seen lots of excellent TV deals appearing recently with discounts on all sizes and price points.

Now a new deal has appeared on this excellent 4K Neo QLED TV from Samsung at Currys, where £400 has been knocked off the 55-inch version bringing it down to £899:

If you're looking to get a TV for your gaming setup and you'll be using an Xbox or PC to play your games, you can also save 20 percent on a new Xbox controller when you get this TV deal using the code "CONTROLLER20" at checkout.

The Samsung QN85C is a step down from its flagship QN95B, which is currently the best 4K QLED TV for HDR gaming that you can get.

The QN85C uses the same VA panel with Quantum Mini LEDs that has good brightness of around 950 nits, good viewing angles and impressive colour reproduction. Watching films or playing games in HDR is also great thanks to the HDR10+ Adaptive Gaming support.

This is also a great TV for gaming because it supports 120Hz refresh rate at 4K that you can get on the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles thanks to the HDMI 2.1 ports, and if you're connecting a PC to this TV it also has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Samsung's TVs also have its own gaming hub software installed, which brings together games streaming services like Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia Geforce Now so you can just turn on your TV and start gaming straight away without the need to connect or download anything, a great tool to use with that discounted controller you can pick up.

As mentioned earlier, Black Friday is only a month away now and we'll start seeing big discounts appear soon. If you want to stay up-to-date on the best Black Friday gaming deals and more, you can get notifications for our new Deals articles by following the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags down below.