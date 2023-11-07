Save £350 on this Lenovo Legion T5 desktop from Box with an RTX 3070

When we say retailers have started discounting products early for Black Friday, you might think they're playing it safe and only reducing the prices on smaller, low-key items. But this next deal proves that isn't the case at all.

The Lenovo Legion range offers great gaming specs in laptop or desktop form, and this Legion T5 desktop is packed with an RTX 3070 and is available from Box for just £749.99. That's a huge £350 off its previous RRP.

You get a six-core 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU with the aforementioned Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070. This is a great combination for wanting to play the latest games at the highest settings. But given the raw power here, you'll also be able to take advantage of games where framerates matter more, such as Fortnite, Call of Duty and Rocket League.

There's also 16GB of memory here, a 256GB SSD and 1TB of hard drive space, so plenty to save many favourites from your game library. One possible caveat here is that you'll have to source your own copy of Windows 11 for this PC. However, given the ever-increasing support from devs for Linux, you might find you can save an extra penny by downloading a flavour of Linux instead of Windows. Either way, the T5 has plenty of horsepower to get the most out of your favourite games.

