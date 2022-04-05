The Samsung spring sale is offering discounts on phones, monitors, and TVs

Samsung is not just one of the most widely-known electronics companies in the world, but also one of the best. And in the UK, they currently have a spring sale on many of their products, from TVs, phones ,laptops and even home appliances such as fridge freezers.

The highlight seems to be the new Galaxy S22 and S22+ available with a big £200 discount after trading in any Android phone in any condition. There are some terms and conditions to this but it seems quite generous if you're looking to get rid of your current phone or have an older one lying around.

This deals also comes with 12 months of Disney+ which has great movies and shows, including all things Star Wars and Marvel, as well as a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung's wireless Bluetooth earbuds.

If you're after a new phone but with a smaller budget, the Galaxy A53 5G is available for £399 with a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live earbuds. You can also get up to £100 when trading in an old phone.

Over on the laptop side of things, Samsung are currently offering their new premium Galaxy Book2 laptops, equipped with the new Intel Core i5-1240P or i7-1260P CPUs, also with a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and even a USB-C hub.

If you're someone who likes to just surf the web and play the occasional Android game instead, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is on sale too. If you trade in any working Android tablet, you can expect to pay just £369 instead of the £589 RRP. There are other bonuses here too, like a free £50 Google Play voucher and an extra 15 per cent if you're intending to buy a new Samsung phone with it.

With a high-end gaming PC, or a new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X console, you'll definitely need a 4K TV to get the best visuals from your games. Samsung's 4K TVs come in a range of sizes from 43" all the way to 85", starting from £299. If budget is of no concern, check out Samsung's QLED range, where you're promised some of the best quality on the market, and many TVs are discounted by £500 in the current sale.

If you're planning on gaming at a desk and use your PC to work too, there's also up to £100 off on some monitors right now, including the excellent Odyssey QHD monitor, which also has a 144Hz refresh rate.

