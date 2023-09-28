If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Rymdkapsel and Holedown dev's latest is pool-meets-golf and out in October

On Switch, Steam, iOS, and Android.

A screenshot from Subpar Pool showing a top-down view of a stage in progress, with several balls surrounding a large hole. A line stretches from a number of balls denoting their possible trajectory if the player hits them.
Image credit: Grapefrukt
Grapefrukt - the studio whose backcatalogue of mini-wonders includes the acclaimed likes of Rymdkapsel, Holedown, and Twofold Inc. - has unveiled its latest game, Subpar Pool, which is coming to Steam, Switch, iOS, and Android on 12th October.

Subpar Pool is described as a "whimsical adventure of playful pocket antics at the intersection of golf and pool", where players are challenged to progress through four varied worlds and a series of tables by pocketing balls within a set number of shots.

Play-throughs of Subpar Pool are procedurally generated based on parameters players can set beforehand by combining cards from a special 18-strong deck to suit their particular whims, with more than 14,000 combinations said to be possible.

Subpar Pool arrives on 12th October.

"Want to feel stressed? Take part in the Fast Run, which limits the time you have to aim," Grapefuckt explains in its announcement. "Or want to see what happens when you play Subpar Pool with glass balls as they roll and collide?"

Subpar Golf - which also promises a "soothing, mini-golf funk soundtrack to get you in the spirited mood" - will cost €9.99/$9.99 USD on Switch and Steam, and €5.99/$4.99 on iOS and Android, when it arrives on 12th October.

