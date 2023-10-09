RuneScape ends Hero Pass following pay-to-win criticisms

Developer Jagex has announced its controversial Hero Pass will be removed from RuneScape following the end of its first season in December.

Hero Pass was described by Jagex as an "always-on reward system" and it was introduced into RuneScape last month. It was heavily criticised by players for pay-to-win elements such as XP buffs, which prompted Jagex to temporarily roll back the update shortly after Hero Pass launched.

Following feedback from a player survey, Jagex announced Hero Pass will end once the current season, Underworld, finishes on 4th December.

"Three important themes stood out to us across various player types from the survey and discussion in the community," Jagex said. Common complaints from players included questions on the game's future approach to pay-to-win elements and a feeling of being unable to choose to ignore the pay-to-win elements.

"These themes are not reflective of a direction we're taking RuneScape in," Jagex said, in its blog update. "Hero Pass was a misstep," it admitted, whilst stating Hero Pass will run its full course "for those who invested time or money" into it.

Jagex pledged to get players involved in the development of new features earlier, citing Community Hitlist and Comp Cape polls as current examples. "If we do explore a new reward system, the message is clear - we need to involve players from the outset. We would also ensure this new reward system has no paid disparity, through types of membership or otherwise, around any content buffs or similar power-affecting concepts."

The RuneScape community has reacted positively to the news, with most being glad to see the removal of some of the microtransactions present in the game and hoping Jagex follows through on its promise to listen to players from the start moving forwards.