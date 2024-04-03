Rockstar has remembered Bully exists

Rockstar classics Bully and LA Noire will join the GTA+ subscription service later this year, the Grand Theft Auto developer has confirmed.

Both games will become part of the rotating catalogue of past Rockstar hits available to subscribers who pay the £5/$6 monthly fee.

GTA+ currently grants members $1m of (fictional) money to spend within GTA Online, plus access to a smattering of games from the Rockstar vault.

Currently, GTA+ grants access to the GTA Trilogy - Definitive Edition and Red Dead Redemption (plus Undead Nightmare expansion) for PlayStation and Xbox, as well as GTA: Chinatown Wars and Liberty City Stories for iPhone and Android devices.

If you missed it at the time, Bully is a compelling version of Rockstar's open-world formula based around the youthful exploits of a high school miscreant. Originally released for PlayStation 2 in 2006, it later launched for PC, Wii and Xbox 360.

Rockstar once had plans for Bully 2, though sadly these never came to fruition.

LA Noire, meanwhile, is the hard-boiled detective drama developed by the now-defunct Team Bondi. It raised eyebrows - literally - for its then-revolutionary facial capture, but also for its famously-troubled development.

Both should provide something to keep Rockstar fans busy until the arrival of GTA 6 - currently scheduled for sometime in 2025.