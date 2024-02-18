Retro survival horror Heartworm's release window slips to 2025

DreadXP has confirmed its upcoming retro psychological survival horror game, Heartworm, will be released in 2025.

Designed for people who "love early console-era survival horror games with cinematic fixed camera angles and low-fidelity visuals", Heartworm is described as "a nostalgia-wrapped nightmare with a compelling narrative that tackles themes of grief and obsession, supported by a haunting soundtrack, surreal visuals, and pre-rendered cutscenes".

Heartworm developer Vincent Adinolfi had originally hoped to release Heartworm this year, but after losing its publisher, launching a Kickstarter, cancelling a Kickstarter, and then finding a new publisher in DreadXP, Adinolfi says "with the delays we have had there's no choice but to push things back - I hope you can understand".

— Vincent // HEARTWORM 📸 INDIE SURVIVAL HORROR 📺 (@adinolfi) February 10, 2024

If that feels like too long a wait, you can try before you buy courtesy of a free playable demo that's currently available on Steam.

Heartworm was initially part of indie collaboration The Haunted PS1 Demo Disc, one of 17 horror games inspired by the PlayStation 1 era.