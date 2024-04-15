Ratchet and Clank 2016 receives new update eight years after release

Ratchet and Clank has received a new update, eight years after its debut in 2016 on PS4.

The update adds fan-favourite weapon the Bouncer, which fires a bouncing grenade-like bomb that splits into smaller bouncing clusters upon explosion.

The weapon was previously seen in PS2 games Going Commando and Up Your Arsenal, as well as PS5 game Rift Apart.

The Bouncer was a pre-order bonus in 2016's Ratchet and Clank, but now has been made available for all as a free download.

Community and marketing director at Insomniac James Stevenson added he's been "trying to make this happen for like half a decade".

Been trying to make this happen for like half a decade. I couldn’t get it done. Tim couldnt get it there. But @TheAgentOfDoom finally pulled it off with our partners at PlayStation.



(I think he was extra motivated since he didn’t have the Bouncer on his save file tho 😂) https://t.co/E9vopXuC1K — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) April 12, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Ratchet and Clank 2016 was a remake of the first game in the series for PS4 and tied in with the film of the same name and year. Its last major update was a 60fps patch, which arrived in 2021.

The most recent game in the series was Rift Apart, released early in the PS5's life to show off its SSD capabilities. "Sony's charmers-in-chief deliver another lesson in laid-back, unpretentious fun," reads our Rift Apart review.

What would you like to see next in the series?