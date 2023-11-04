Puppet Combo's Christmas Massacre is "too crazy" to be released on Switch or Xbox

Indie horror developer Puppet Combo has confirmed its festive slasher, Christmas Massacre, has been banned from release on Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

In an exchange on X/Twitter celebrating the upcoming release of the game on Sony consoles, a fan asked, "Xbox?", to which the team responded: "No, it's too crazy for Xbox".

Similarly asked if the horror was coming to Switch, Puppet Combo had the same reply: "No, it's too crazy for Switch".

You can see what the fuss is all about in the teaser below:

Christmas Massacre Coming to Playstation!

Puppet Combo has fostered quite a following with its nostalgic approach to horror. Most of its games feature grainy PS1 graphics, and as such, have typically been able to get away with astonishingly gruesome cinematics due to their blocky, pixelated presentation.

It seems, however, that of the Big Three, "only PlayStation will allow [the game]" to be released on its platform.

NOVEMBER 17th

Asked why the developer hadn't simply censored the goriest sequences to get it published, Puppet Combo said it wasn't given the option.

"I just found out last week," the developer said. "I blew lots of money on a Switch port we can't release."

"We still try to get every game on Xbox, and they say no," the team explained in another response (thanks, VGC).

Right now there's no solid launch date for the PlayStation port, and Christmas Massacre is available to play now on PC via Steam.

For more indie horror, check out the gameplay trailer for Everybody's Gone to the Rapture studio's oil rig adventure, Still Wakes the Deep. It's the first time we've had a peek at how The Chinese Room's cinematic horror will play.