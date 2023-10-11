Prime Day 2 deal 2023: Save over £100 on this 280Hz Alienware gaming monitor

There are have been some great monitor deals this Prime Day, with Amazon discounting a variety of different products to suit different needs.

Alienware are known to make excellent products packed with high-end features, and their monitors cater to the premium market. This particular entry - model number AW2723DF - is a 27-inch QHD monitor that can refresh at up to 280Hz and it's down to just £399.02 over at Amazon. This deal is proving so popular, it looks like there is a longer 1-2 month dispatch waiting time, but this could take less time depending on Amazon's stock levels.

The QHD resolution makes it ideal to get the best visuals from the latest PC hardware, or PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Because this can be balanced with speedy frame rates, and this Alienware monitor is ready with a 240Hz refresh rate out of the box. However, it can be overclocked to reach a staggering 280Hz. This is incredibly fast, particularly with its 1ms response time and high resolution, ensuring you won't miss much when it comes to fast games and online multiplayer matches in Doom, Fortnite, Apex Legends and more.

With this refresh rate comes support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync, so you can be sure to see smooth visuals and gameplay regardless of your gaming setup. But if you're someone doing creative work, highlighting specific colours in Adobe Lightroom or Photoshop, the 95 per cent DCI-P3 compatibility means you're getting some of the best colour accuracy available on a fast gaming monitor. This is not a common feature, especially at this reasonable price.

Connectivity is plentiful too, with two HDMI ports, DisplayPort and multiple USB ports, so you can use the monitor as a hub when you connect your tablet or laptop. And given Alienware is a Dell brand, you get their great service included with a three year warranty.

If you're after something else when it comes to monitors, check out our Digital Foundry approved list of deals, live on Amazon UK and US.