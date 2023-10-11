Prime Day 2 deal 2023: Get the new Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller for under £100

Day two of Amazon's latest Prime Day sales event continues to have discounts on a wide range of gaming accessories that can help make your life easier. And there's no doubt this next deal falls into that same category.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is the best controller you can buy for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, as well as PC, and perhaps one of the best pro-level controllers on the market right now. The Core edition of the white model is currently nearly 15 per cent off right now, and available for just £98.99 from Amazon. That's a decent discount for a product released only recently.

Our American readers don't miss out either. Amazon US have discounted the colourful red version of this controller too, and it's available for just $113.99. That's a saving of $26 off the standard RRP.

UK

US

The Elite Series 2 Core builds on the ergonomic and durable controllers Xbox is known for. However, you're now able to adjust the tension of the analogue sticks, change up the D-pad, and play with even more comfort thanks to the textured grips on either side. You can even add paddles for the back of the controller further down the line to speed up your gameplay and give yourself even more control.

Unlike the standard Xbox controller, the Elite Series 2 is ready with a built-in rechargeable battery. The controller also comes with a USB-C cable, so you can connect it straight to your console to juice it up, and then unplug, sit back and relax when it comes to gaming. Of course, you don't just have to play with your Xbox console, as the controller works with PCs, and also Macs, iPads, iPhones and Android too, thanks to Bluetooth connectivity that's also built-in.

We're keeping an eye out for all of the latest discounts this Prime Day. If you're after other accessories and games for your Xbox, check out our Xbox deals guide page, where we're updating it with the latest deals we find throughout the event.