PowerWash Simulator dev reveals Velocity spiritual successor Ikaro: Will Not Die
And it's coming to PC and "consoles".
FuturLab, the developer behind nozzle-tweaking masterwork PowerWash Simulator, has unveiled neon-streaked action-adventure Ikaro: Will Not Die, which the studio describes a spiritual successor to its acclaimed Velocity series.
Velocity, for the uninitiated, began life as twitchy shoot-'em-up in which players piloted their ship (known as the Quarp Jet) through space in a blaze of enemy-shredded bullets. Its sequel, 2014's Velocity 2X, retained the acclaimed ship-bound action of the original, but paired it with regular on-foot sections requiring protagonist to Lieutenant Kai Tana to disembark and solve a few puzzles to clear the way forward. Eurogamer liked it a lot!
But back to Ikaro: Will Not Die; it's being billed as an action-adventure rogue-lite, that "brings the pace and precision of [the Velocity series'] satisfying flow-state action into third-person, while infusing an array of exciting new systems and mechanics."
"Ikaro rewards momentum, delivering satisfaction and style as players master the game's unique systems," continues the official announcement. "Surf through sci-fi environments and engage in spectacular combat encounters by chaining mind-blowing abilities together." And if you're wondering what that looks like in action, all is revealed in the trailer above.
Ikaro: Will Not Die doesn't have a release date yet, but when it does eventually show up, it'll be available for PC and "consoles" - which, as per tonight's Xbox Partner Preview showcase, will definitely include Xbox Series X/S.