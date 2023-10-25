PowerWash Simulator dev reveals Velocity spiritual successor Ikaro: Will Not Die

FuturLab, the developer behind nozzle-tweaking masterwork PowerWash Simulator, has unveiled neon-streaked action-adventure Ikaro: Will Not Die, which the studio describes a spiritual successor to its acclaimed Velocity series.

Velocity, for the uninitiated, began life as twitchy shoot-'em-up in which players piloted their ship (known as the Quarp Jet) through space in a blaze of enemy-shredded bullets. Its sequel, 2014's Velocity 2X, retained the acclaimed ship-bound action of the original, but paired it with regular on-foot sections requiring protagonist to Lieutenant Kai Tana to disembark and solve a few puzzles to clear the way forward. Eurogamer liked it a lot!

But back to Ikaro: Will Not Die; it's being billed as an action-adventure rogue-lite, that "brings the pace and precision of [the Velocity series'] satisfying flow-state action into third-person, while infusing an array of exciting new systems and mechanics."

Ikaro: Will Not Die reveal trailer.

"Ikaro rewards momentum, delivering satisfaction and style as players master the game's unique systems," continues the official announcement. "Surf through sci-fi environments and engage in spectacular combat encounters by chaining mind-blowing abilities together." And if you're wondering what that looks like in action, all is revealed in the trailer above.

Ikaro: Will Not Die doesn't have a release date yet, but when it does eventually show up, it'll be available for PC and "consoles" - which, as per tonight's Xbox Partner Preview showcase, will definitely include Xbox Series X/S.