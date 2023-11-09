Pokémon Horizons: The Series launches in the UK on BBC next month

The new Pokémon animated series is set to launch in the UK on the BBC in December.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series marks the biggest shakeup for the franchise in over 25 years, after main protagonist Ash Ketchum ended his journey earlier this year.

It will be available on BBC iPlayer and CBBC, though there's no specific release date just yet.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series follows two protagonists, Liko and Roy, and their respective partner Pokémon Sprigatito and Fuecoco. They'll be joined by the Rising Volt Tacklers and Captain Pikachu.

"We are incredibly excited to be working with prestigious partners, the BBC, to bring our latest animation Pokémon Horizons: The Series to BBC iPlayer," said Peter Murphy, senior marketing director at The Pokémon Company International.

"This is a truly special moment for the Pokémon animated series as we introduce fans to our brand-new protagonists Liko and Roy on their adventures across the world of Pokémon. We know our UK-based fans have been clamouring for the series' release since it was first revealed, and we are delighted to finally share all the official release information. I have no doubt that Pokémon Horizons: The Series has been worth the wait, so we hope fans old and new will tune in and experience a Pokémon adventure like no other next month!"

You can check out a quick teaser trailer for the series in the video above.

December will also see the release of Pokémon Concierge, a new stop-motion series coming to Netflix.