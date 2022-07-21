PlayStation ending one-to-one customer support on Twitter

PlayStation ending one-to-one customer support on TwitterConsole yourself.
Sony has announced it will discontinue one-to-one PlayStation customer support on Twitter.
This move will come into effect on 1st August. Sony has not given a reason for this decision.
Once this service comes to a close, PlayStation users will need to get in contact with customer support through the company's online site.
Sony also shared links to its articles and self-help resources (which can be found here) and its support videos (which can be found here) along with this announcement.
Starting August 1st, 1-to-1 PlayStation Support via Twitter will no longer be available. To connect w/ PlayStation Support, visit https://t.co/XrvlucY4jr For support articles & self-help resources, visit https://t.co/RfTB4Wzxlp For support videos, visit https://t.co/9dKMRCgkY2— Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) July 18, 2022
