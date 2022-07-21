If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PlayStation ending one-to-one customer support on Twitter

Sony has announced it will discontinue one-to-one PlayStation customer support on Twitter.

This move will come into effect on 1st August. Sony has not given a reason for this decision.

Once this service comes to a close, PlayStation users will need to get in contact with customer support through the company's online site.

Sony also shared links to its articles and self-help resources (which can be found here) and its support videos (which can be found here) along with this announcement.

Elsewhere in the news, Sony recently unveiled its new look PlayStation Plus subscription service.

This month's games for Extra and Premium members include Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PS5 and the newly released Stray, which has already taken the world by storm. Even our cats and puppers can't get enough of it.

Meanwhile, to keep up to date on everything coming and going on the service, you can check out our PS Plus guide for a full list of available games here.

