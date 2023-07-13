Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

PlayStation 5 Access controller launches globally in December

Priced £79.99.

PS5 Access controller stripped apart
Image credit: PlayStation
Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Sony has announced its Access controller for PlayStation 5 will launch globally on 6th December.

The accessibility controller will cost £79.99 and will be available to pre-order via the Direct store from 21st July.

The controller was originally revealed at CES earlier this year as Project Leonardo, before its official name was announced in May.

Access Controller - Features Trailer

The customisable controller is a circular shape with an array of swappable buttons and stick caps, plus the ability to use it in a number of orientations.

A new PlayStation Blog for the Access controller features product specifications and what's in the box.

As well as physical customisations, the controller will have its own UI for players to create personalised settings on the console.

The Access controller can also be paired with a DualSense for use as one virtual controller, or to play collaboratively with others.

Ed Nightingale
Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
