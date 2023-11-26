Pick up the 2TB Crucial X10 Pro portable SSD for just $130/ £160 this Black Friday

Whilst we're coming to the end of the Black Friday 2023 weekend, there are still many gaming deals to be found.

One great offer we've found is this 27 per cent discount on the 2TB Crucial X10 Pro Portable SSD, now only $129.99 from Amazon US.

If you're in the UK, you'll be happy to learn there's also a rather decent saving, with the same 2TB Crucial X10 Pro SSD being at its lowest price of £159.99 (Was £229.99) to-date, also from Amazon.

The main reason why you'll want an SSD - or just any external/portable storage device - is to store a larger amount of data and files, particularly helpful if you're often moving between devices, or just need an easier-to-access storage solution. With SSDs in particular, you'll be getting faster read and write speeds, allowing you to load files much quicker. With the Crucial X10 Pro offers up to ultra fast 2,000/2,100 in read/write speeds - that's around 2GBs of data you'll be able to load and save per second, making it super efficient at moving and saving data, and almost double as fast than the X9 Pro and X8.

It's compatible with PC and Mac, and as an added bonus, this particular model is even water and dust resistant, giving it extra resilience and helping you to keep it in good condition over a longer period of time.

