Ori developer already has ideas for third game, but don't expect it anytime soon

Ori developer Moon Studios has offered a small slice of news on a potential third entry in the series.

Speaking with Game Informer, studio co-founder Gennadiy Korol told the publication that the team was "pretty happy" with where it left the Ori series, which currently consists of Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

"I think we were able to complete the story of Ori. It's a complete arc now; if you play both games, it's a complete story. So it felt like the only way we would come back to Ori 3 is if we have more to say, more story to tell."

But while this is the line Korol initially took, the studio's creative director Thomas Mahler stated that despite this, he already has a title in mind for a third Ori game. "I have some ideas," he teased, as Korol said he "didn't know that it was on the table".

But, these Ori ideas - for now at least - are just that. Ideas. For the time being, the developer is keeping its focus on Moon Studios dark action-RPG, No Rest for the Wicked. This particular title is set to launch in Steam early access next week, on 18th April. You can see our Ian playing the first 90 minutes of No Rest for the Wicked in the video above.

As for the Ori games, if you are yet to play them I would fully recommend giving them a go. We called the first game a "stunningly presented explorative platformer that favours reliably familiar ideas over innovation," in our 2015 Ori and the Blind Forest review.

Meanwhile, for its 2020 sequel, Vikki said "it just might be one of the best things you play all year" in Eurogamer's Ori and the Will of the Wisps review.