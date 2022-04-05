If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Off Topic: Between the possible and the impossible sits Carter Beats the Devil

Baby!
Christian Donlan avatar
Feature by Christian Donlan Features Editor
Published on

I finally taught myself the Charlier cut this weekend. It's a card move: a one-handed shuffle in which you basically flip one part of the deck up over the other using the thumb and index finger. I'd been trying to learn it for an absolute age - it's seen as being a deeply simple piece of business, yet I struggled. In the end, there were two reasons it finally clicked for me. The first was a day of telephone calls, which gave me a lot of time to practice, phone tucked between shoulder and neck. The second, and this is quite weird, was switching to using my left hand. I'm right-handed, but for some reason I can only do this cut with the left.

There is often a quirk to learning magic, even the very simple non-magic magic of the Charlier cut. I am bad at card tricks in general, but deeply, perhaps foolishly, enthusiastic: I have learned enough bits and pieces now to know that I should always be surprised at what makes something come together for me.

This sense of surprise is perfectly captured in one of my very favourite novels. In fact, if the mark of how much you love a book is how often you buy it for other people, this must be the book I love the very most of all. It's Carter Beats the Devil, by Glen David Gold. If you haven't read it, today I'm going to try and convince you to pick it up.

Subscribe to Eurogamer to read this article

Subscribe today and gain access to our ad-free reading experience, exclusive features, and more.

Support us View supporter archive

About the Author

Christian Donlan avatar

Christian Donlan

Features Editor

Christian Donlan is a features editor for Eurogamer. He is the author of The Unmapped Mind, published as The Inward Empire in the US.

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch