If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Off Topic: The cascading pleasure of a card flourish

Snap.
Christian Donlan avatar
Feature by Christian Donlan Features Editor
Published on

I used to think I wanted to learn card tricks. These days I want to learn card flourishes. There's a difference. I get it now.

Card tricks are great of course. The magician takes a new deck and cuts an ace. They get you to pick a card and then it appears upside down in the pack, in your next hand, stuck in your pocket, tucked behind the clock on the mantlepiece.

All of this is brilliant. It's magic! But you need an audience. And, as the saying goes, you can only do it once really. Do it twice and the magic disappears and the audience starts to think about how much work is going into it.

Subscribe to Eurogamer to read this article

Subscribe today and gain access to our ad-free reading experience, exclusive features, and more.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Christian Donlan avatar

Christian Donlan

Features Editor

Christian Donlan is a features editor for Eurogamer. He is the author of The Unmapped Mind, published as The Inward Empire in the US.

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch