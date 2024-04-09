Noita receives surprise second Epilogue update with new features and modding capabilities

Physics-based roguelite Noita has received a second Epilogue update that adds a whole host of new features, tweaks, and modding capabilities.

The previous Epilogue update was three years ago and was meant to be the last major update for the game.

Now Noita Epilogue 2 Update is available, however old save games won't survive the update. Instead, players will need to use a Steam beta branch to finish any runs with the old version of the game.

In a Steam post, developer Nolla Games has listed all the additions this update brings.

Most interesting are the new area, a new secret quest, and three new boss fights, on top of new spells, enemies, and materials.

Other updates include amended drop rates and balance changes, improved camera tracking, and health bars for all bosses. Modding capabilities have also been added.

From the creators of Baba is You and The Swapper, Noita is known for its tough gameplay in which every pixel is physically simulated. As a magical wizard, players can burn, freeze, and evaporate the environment as they explore.

It first released in October 2020 to positive reviews. To celebrate the new update, it's available at 60 percent off until 15th April.

"By not telling me what to do, it tells me I can do anything. By not telling me where to go, it tells me I can go anywhere. There might be a few more areas to see, there might be many. I don't know. I have no idea what Noita's limits might be. And I find that tremendously exciting," wrote Bertie in his Noita review.