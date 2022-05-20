Nintendo Switch OLED consoles and bundles are 10 percent off at Very

The Nintendo Switch OLED has been out for eight months now, and we're starting to see some brilliant discounts for it on top of some already great bundle deals.

With a retail price of £309, the Switch OLED is £50 more expensive than the standard Switch, but offers the wider OLED screen, a better kickstand, refined dock and a boost to its internal storage. Now that price difference is halved thanks to a 10 per cent discount at UK retailer Very.

For a limited time, you can get a new Nintendo Switch OLED (White or Neon) console for just £278.10 (free click and collect) at Very when you use the code 'UTJXQ' at checkout. Home Delivery is £3.99, bringing it to a total of £282.09. The promo code is valid for a until 25th May 2022.

Nintendo Switch OLED White Console - £278.10 (free click and collect) from Very with code 'UTJXQ' at checkout (Was £309)

Nintendo Switch OLED Neon Console - £278.10 (free click and collect) from Very with code 'UTJXQ' at checkout (Was £309)

If you want to have a game to play on your new console straight away, the 10 per cent discount code also works for selected Switch OLED bundles. You can select a one game bundle that comes with either Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing New Horizons or Metroid Dread for £314.10. Additionally you can pre-order the new Mario Strikers Battle League Football Switch OLED bundle for £317.70, but you won't receive your order until its release date of 10th June 2022.

There's also Switch OLED console bundles that come with Nintendo Switch Sports for only £307.79 and Pokemon Legends Arceus for £318.60. Alternatively you can grab a Switch OLED bundle with two games including Pokemon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond for £359.10, or Super Mario's 3D World + Bowsers Fury and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for £350.10.

Note that the prices specified above and below are when you use the code 'UTJXQ' and select the free Click and Collect option at checkout. You'll need to pay an extra £3.99 if you want home delivery.

Nintendo Switch OLED White bundles

Nintendo Switch OLED Neon bundles

If you're umming and ahing between the Switch and Switch OLED consoles, we'd recommend taking up one of the Switch OLED offers from Very, since there's only a £23 price difference between the two after the discount is applied, and you'll be getting a more premium console.

If you're still not fully sold, have a read of Digital Foundry's review of the Switch OLED, where John Linneman called the console's screen 'the best panel in any dedicated handheld gaming console.'

And that's all for now, snap up this offer while it lasts! The ten per cent discount code should also apply to Switch games at Very, so have a read of our best Switch games guide to find out which ones you should add to your basket. If you want to find more deals for your new Switch, check out our best Switch deals page, and follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account to keep up to date on future game, accessory, and console deals.