If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo Direct announced for this week

Focused on Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct artwork.
Image credit: Nintendo
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Nintendo will broadcast a special Nintendo Direct presentation this week focusing entirely on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, its upcoming trippy side-scroller.

Tune in this Thursday, 31st August at 3pm UK time for roughly 15 minutes of action from the game, broadcast via YouTube - or hosted right here on Eurogamer.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the first all-new side-scrolling Mario game from Nintendo for a decade, and it looks to shake up the series' formula. Oh, and yes, Mario can turn into an elephant.

Our first look at Super Mario Bros. Wonder.Watch on YouTube

You play as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad and Yoshi through a whole nation of new courses - all of which appear to be able to transform via the Wonder Flower, a power-up that looks akin to an acid trip.

The game is due to launch on 20th October, and is set to be Nintendo's biggest Switch release for the remainder of this year.

Long-time Super Mario voice actor Charles Martinet will not be part of the cast, however, with a new vocal artist taking over the role.

Join us on Thursday to find out more!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch