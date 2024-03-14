Long read: Who is qualified to make a world?

Next week's free Epic Store games include Call of the Wild: The Angler

And its Spring Sale is now on.

A Call of the Wild: The Angler screenshot showing the silhouette of a fisherman out in the middle of a vast lake beneath a sprawling mountain range.
Image credit: Expansive Worlds
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Epic has revealed the next batch of freebies heading to the Epic Games Store, with Call of the Wild: The Angler and Invincible Presents: Atom Eve both free to download from 21st March.

Starting with Call of the Wild: The Angler, it's an open-world fishing sim from Expansive Worlds, the developer of theHunter: Call of the Wild. You've got fish with different behaviours, plus a wide selection of rods, reels, lures, hooks, floats, and jigheads - all of which can be used as players and their pals explore the great outdoors on foot, off-road, and by boat in search of the perfect spot to cast off and take in some striking scenery.

As for Invincible Presents: Atom Eve it's a blend of visual novel and turn-based combat based on Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman's comic book series, Invincible. "Become Atom Eve and take control of your own path," reads its blurb, "Unravel a mystery and balance the dangers and responsibilities of being a superhero with the relatable challenges of everyday life."

Cover image for YouTube videoGameplay Trailer | Call of the Wild: The Angler
Call of the Wild: The Angler gameplay trailer.

Call of the Wild: The Angler and Invincible Presents: Atom Eve are free to permanently add to your Epic Games Store library from 21st-28th March. Which means you've still got time to download Epic's current freebies: Deux Ex: Mankind Divided and The Bridge.

Additionally, the Epic Games Store has launched its Spring Sale, which runs for two weeks starting today, 14th March, and ending on 28th March. It's a pretty good time to pick up some PC bargains then, especially as Steam's Spring Sale has also just got underway.

