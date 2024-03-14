Next week's free Epic Store games include Call of the Wild: The Angler

Epic has revealed the next batch of freebies heading to the Epic Games Store, with Call of the Wild: The Angler and Invincible Presents: Atom Eve both free to download from 21st March.

Starting with Call of the Wild: The Angler, it's an open-world fishing sim from Expansive Worlds, the developer of theHunter: Call of the Wild. You've got fish with different behaviours, plus a wide selection of rods, reels, lures, hooks, floats, and jigheads - all of which can be used as players and their pals explore the great outdoors on foot, off-road, and by boat in search of the perfect spot to cast off and take in some striking scenery.

As for Invincible Presents: Atom Eve it's a blend of visual novel and turn-based combat based on Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman's comic book series, Invincible. "Become Atom Eve and take control of your own path," reads its blurb, "Unravel a mystery and balance the dangers and responsibilities of being a superhero with the relatable challenges of everyday life."

Gameplay Trailer | Call of the Wild: The Angler Call of the Wild: The Angler gameplay trailer.

Call of the Wild: The Angler and Invincible Presents: Atom Eve are free to permanently add to your Epic Games Store library from 21st-28th March. Which means you've still got time to download Epic's current freebies: Deux Ex: Mankind Divided and The Bridge.

Additionally, the Epic Games Store has launched its Spring Sale, which runs for two weeks starting today, 14th March, and ending on 28th March. It's a pretty good time to pick up some PC bargains then, especially as Steam's Spring Sale has also just got underway.