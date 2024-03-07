Deus Ex: Mankind Divided one of two Epic Games Store freebies next week

Epic has revealed the next titles it's giving away on the Epic Games Store, with Deux Ex: Mankind Divided and The Bridge getting the freebie treatment from Thursday, 14th March.

Deux Ex: Mankind Divided is the fifth instalment in Square Enix's stealthy, shooty sci-fi series and a direct sequel to 2012's Deus Ex: Human Revolution. Once again cyber-augmented protagonist Adam Jensen returns, and the ensuing adventure was deemed to be a "smart, handsome and weighty addition to the stealth-action genre" in Eurogamer's review.

As for The Bridge, it's a gravity shifting puzzle game created by Ty Taylor - and described as "Isaac Newton meets M. C. Escher" - that challenges players to manoeuvre the world and reach the exit each stage. Eurogamer quite liked this one on release in 2013, even if it sometimes felt like "the taster course for a more satisfying meal kept frustratingly off the menu."

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Trailer - Jensen talks through a mission Deus Ex: Mankind Divided trailer.

Deux Ex: Mankind Divided and The Bridge will be available to download to your Epic Games Store library and permanently keep from 14th March until the following Thursday, at which point a new bunch of freebies will take their place.

As for this week, Astro Duel 2 - developer Wild Rooster's brand-new sci-fi action romp, which combines top-down dogfights and platforming - is available for free.