Guardians of the Galaxy writer joins BioWare

Deus Ex and Guardians of the Galaxy writer, Mary DeMarle, has joined BioWare.

As spotted by our friends at VGC, DeMarle announced the move on her LinkedIn account, stating: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Narrative Director at EA/BioWare!"

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: What can Sony do to improve PlayStation Plus Premium?

"Mary DeMarle is an award-winning Narrative Director/Writer in the Games Industry with a solid record of accomplishments in creating such best-selling games as Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Myst:IV Revelation, Myst III: Exile And Homeworld 2," reads her impressive LinkedIn profile.

DeMarle had spent almost 15 years at Eidos before making the move to BioWare and before that, worked at Ubisoft. At the time of writing, there's no hint yet on what DeMarle's first BioWare project will be, but - as always - we'll update just as soon as we know nore.

I found getting through Guardians of the Galaxy a bit of a slog when I reviewed it for Eurogamer, but its "thoughtful" storyline kept me glued right until the end.

"There's a lot here that Eidos can be proud of, but those things are hard to find amongst an oversaturation of gameplay systems and mechanics, and uninspired combat," I wrote at the time (and still stand by, by the way).

"As much as I enjoyed the game's stunning set-pieces and thoughtful storyline - not to mention the prerequisite post-credits (and post-post-credits) scenes - unlocking the full complement of your pals' sparring skillsets and getting to the end of Guardians of the Galaxy feels like an unmitigated slog when you're fighting an endless sea of tanky, bullet-spongey Centurions."