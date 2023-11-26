Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Net a big saving on the DF-favourite SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro headset this Black Friday

Also discounted by £100 in the UK too!

Josh Mckenna avatar
Deals by Josh Mckenna Contributor
Published on

While the main event of Black Friday 2023 is coming to a close, there's still time to pick up various gaming deals and more on all range of items and products.

For our US readers, you can currently get the PC-and-PlayStation-compatible Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset at a discounted price of just $249.99 on Steelseries' own website using code GET30. Alternatively, you can pick up the same headset on Dell's website for an extra $25 coming to a total of $274.99, but you'll get a $75 Dell Promo eGift Card delivered via email after your purchase.

If you're in the UK, the code works for the headset on the SteelSeries' website there too, bringing its price down to £230.99, netting you just under a £100 saving.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless gaming headset for PlayStation and PC - `$249.99/£230.99 from SteelSeries with code GET30 (Was $349.99/£329.99)

Buy now

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless gaming headset for PlayStation and PC + $75 Dell Promo gift card - $274.99 from Dell (Was $349.99)

Buy now

As mentioned this headset is compatible with PlayStation platforms and PC, and was titled a favourite gaming headset by Digital Foundry back just last year. They praised it for having great audio quality and a solid microphone quality, particularly with SteelSeries' AI noise cancellation in effect, a feature PC players will be able to take advantage of. All-in-all, it's a solid headset that'll be a perfect companion for all your multiplayer and general gaming needs.

For more Black Friday 2023 offers and discounts like this one, be sure to keep your eyes peeled across all our gaming deal coverage and more as we highlight what's best as the sales period comes to a close.

Get the best Black Friday gaming deals

We may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Check it out
Related topics
Black Friday 2023 Deals Gaming Headsets PC PS4 PS5 SteelSeries
About the Author
Josh Mckenna avatar

Josh Mckenna

Contributor

Comments