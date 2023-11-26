Net a big saving on the DF-favourite SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro headset this Black Friday

While the main event of Black Friday 2023 is coming to a close, there's still time to pick up various gaming deals and more on all range of items and products.

For our US readers, you can currently get the PC-and-PlayStation-compatible Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset at a discounted price of just $249.99 on Steelseries' own website using code GET30. Alternatively, you can pick up the same headset on Dell's website for an extra $25 coming to a total of $274.99, but you'll get a $75 Dell Promo eGift Card delivered via email after your purchase.

If you're in the UK, the code works for the headset on the SteelSeries' website there too, bringing its price down to £230.99, netting you just under a £100 saving.

As mentioned this headset is compatible with PlayStation platforms and PC, and was titled a favourite gaming headset by Digital Foundry back just last year. They praised it for having great audio quality and a solid microphone quality, particularly with SteelSeries' AI noise cancellation in effect, a feature PC players will be able to take advantage of. All-in-all, it's a solid headset that'll be a perfect companion for all your multiplayer and general gaming needs.

For more Black Friday 2023 offers and discounts like this one, be sure to keep your eyes peeled across all our gaming deal coverage and more as we highlight what's best as the sales period comes to a close.