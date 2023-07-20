Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Neill Blomkamp's live-action Gran Turismo movie gets a second trailer

Ahead of 11th August arrival.

Six young racing drivers gather around - some standing, some sitting on their cars - listening intently to someone speaking out of shot.
Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment
Following a first look back in May, Sony Pictures Entertainment has shared a second trailer offering another glimpse at its Neill Blomkamp directed Gran Turismo movie - which is almost upon us, launching in cinemas next month.

Sony's live-action Gran Turismo movie was announced in spring last year, as part of a string of reveals for upcoming PlayStation game adaptations, with others including a Horizon Zero Dawn series for Netflix and a God of War show for Amazon.

Since then, Neill Blomkamp (who directed District 9, Elysium, Chappie, and more) has signed up to helm the project - which dramatises the true story of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills put him on the path toward becoming a professional racecar driver - with the likes of Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Geri Halliwell all joining the cast.

Gran Turismo - Official Trailer 2.

Our first proper look at Gran Turismo movie back in May hit all the major story beats, and trailer number two gives us a bit more incidental flavour, while also cranking up the emotional stakes.

And if that grabs you, the Gran Turismo movie arrives in cinemas on 11th August. It'll be the third major PlayStation property to get the live-action treatment in recent years, following the Uncharted movie, HBO's acclaimed The Last of Us series, and, later this month, the Twisted Metal TV show. Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, and Ghost of Tsushima are still to come.

