Mortal Kombat: Onslaught's free-to-play RPG battling is officially available now

Exactly 364 after its announcement, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught - NetherRealm's free-to-play character-collecting RPG - is out of beta testing and available to download on iOS and Android.

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught's big selling point is its "mobile-exclusive" story - promising "high quality graphics, cinematic cutscenes, and bone-krushing kombat" - that'll see players joining forces with Raiden in a bid to prevent fallen Elder God Shinnok from gathering relics and regaining his evil powers. All that plays out through "massive real-time group battles", featuring up to ten fighters at once, that'll require players to tailor their team of four champions to take on progressively more difficult challenges.

More specifically, progress involves collecting and assembling a team from a "massive" catalogue of Assassins, Warriors, Snipers, and Defenders - including the familiar likes of Sub-Zero, Liu Kang, Scorpion, and Kitana, plus "rare, fan-favourite variants" such as Cyrax and Smoke. Each comes with its own unique Special Moves, Affinities and Passive Skills, and players will need to evolve their characters' combat skills, level their gear, and equip Relics.

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught launch trailer.

Skills can be boosted in special Boss Tower and Chasm modes (and presumably using real money, given the game features in-app purchases ranging from 99p to £89.99), and there's also PvP action via the Arena. Here, it's possible to challenge other players in real-time matches to earn rewards and ascend the leaderboards across different PvP seasons.

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, should you be interested, is available to download now via the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android.