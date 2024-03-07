Minecraft testing eight wolf variations

If you have been playing Minecraft for the last decade or so and been thinking, 'I really enjoy this game, but I wish they would change up the wolves up a bit', then I have good news: Eight new wolf variations are coming to Minecraft, first via the Bedrock Edition beta and preview builds and Minecraft: Java Edition's latest snapshot.

In a blog post shared yesterday, Mojang detailed each new wolfy variant. The wolves all live in their own, specific areas, with the Rusty wolf "hiding between the jungle vines". The Spotted wolf, meanwhile, can be found in the Savanna Plateau.

Other wolves currently being put through the test are: The Black wolf, the Striped wolf, the Snowy wolf, the Ashen wolf, the Woods wolf and the Chestnut wolf. Meanwhile, Minecraft's original wolf is now going to be known as the Pale wolf.

In addition to these new-look pack animals, the studio is also testing out dyeable wolf armour, which is stronger than ever and now "absorbs all enemy damage until it breaks, protecting your wolf's hearts from those pesky creeper blasts".

Again, these Minecraft wolf additions are currently just in testing for now, and not in the official release of the game. Mojang has asked all testers to give their feedback on what they think of this wolfish revamp, with an aim to see them in full release later on.

As well as these wolf bits, the studio additionally plans to introduce a Hardcore Mode to Bedrock later this year. However, there is "a lot of work to do" before the feature is ready for testing. This mode will be "like Survival Mode, but harder", with only one life. So yes, death will be permanent. The Minecraft team hopes to have this mode ready for testing some time this spring, so stay tuned.

Image credit: Mojang

Meanwhile, while we are on the topic of Minecraft, Jack Black has said he is preparing for his upcoming role as Steve in the Minecraft film by, well, playing a lot of Minecraft. Chatting with IGN about KungFu Panda 4, the actor said he is "All Minecraft, all the time".

The Minecraft film is coming from Napoleon Dynamite's Jared Hess, who serves as its director. In addition to Black, Jason Momoa has also been confirmed to be part of the cast, along with White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge.