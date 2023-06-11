🔴 LIVE NOW: Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 features an incredible list of new flight activities

Firefighting! Crop dusting! Airships! Hot Air Balloons!

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Microsoft Flight Simulator has been a huge success for Xbox - and it's a success that developer Asobo is seemingly capitalising on with the feature-saturated Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

It's like Asobo sat down and brainstormed every use for a plane that's not just flying from A to B, and worked to put it in Microsoft Flight Sim. The list is frankly astonishing, and includes:

Aerial firefighting, search and rescue, helicopter cargo transport, air ambulance, crop dusting, mountain rescue, skydive aviation, aerial construction, cargo transport, VIP charter service, air racing, glider pilot, scientific research, low altitude training, experimental trips, executive transport service, airship tours and hot air balloon trips. Phew.

Microsoft Flight Sim 2024.

Want something sooner? The chopper from Dune is coming to Microsoft Flight Sim as well.

The chopper from Dune is coming to Microsoft Flight Sim.
Comments
