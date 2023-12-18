If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft cuts Xbox Series X/S hardware prices for the festive season

That's what she sled.

Santa Claus gives a thumbs up as he holds his sack over his back
Image credit: Wallsdesk.com
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Microsoft has announced a range of offers across a selection of Xbox games, as well as its Series X/S consoles and Elite controllers.

If you head over to the Microsoft Store now, you will be able to save £100 on an Xbox Series X (although, while this is the official line from Microsoft, I am currently seeing a deal saving £110). This deal will run until 7th January.

You can also currently get £40 off a Series S console, although this offer only runs until 24th December.

Newscast: Our thoughts on the GTA 6 trailer.Watch on YouTube

You can see the full range of new offers on the Microsoft store, with links, below.

Xbox Games

Xbox Series X

  • You can get £100 off Xbox Series X between 15th December and 7th January
  • All Series X including Forza Horizon 5 and Diablo bundles

Xbox Series S

  • You can get £40 off Xbox Series S between 15th-24th December
  • 512GB Series S including the Starter bundle, which includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Elite Controllers

Several offers for Elite Controllers, running between 15th-31st December:

  • 30 percent off Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - (Black)
  • 25 percent off Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core (White)

Halo Infinite artwork showing a Spartan looking up and off into the distance
Image credit: Microsoft

For more deals across the industry, be sure to check out our aplty titled Deals pages on Eurogamer.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Forza Motorsport (2023)

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
PC Racing Racing Simulation Turn 10 Studios Xbox Game Studios Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments