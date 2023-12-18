Microsoft cuts Xbox Series X/S hardware prices for the festive season

Microsoft has announced a range of offers across a selection of Xbox games, as well as its Series X/S consoles and Elite controllers.

If you head over to the Microsoft Store now, you will be able to save £100 on an Xbox Series X (although, while this is the official line from Microsoft, I am currently seeing a deal saving £110). This deal will run until 7th January.

You can also currently get £40 off a Series S console, although this offer only runs until 24th December.

You can see the full range of new offers on the Microsoft store, with links, below.

Xbox Games

Forza Motorsport - 20 percent off physical and digital

Halo Infinite - 60 percent off physical and digital

Forza Horizon 5 - 50 percent off physical and digital

Minecraft Legends - 40 percent off the Deluxe Edition, 35 percent off the Standard Edition

Microsoft Flight Simulator - 40 percent off digital

Xbox Series X

You can get £100 off Xbox Series X between 15th December and 7th January

All Series X including Forza Horizon 5 and Diablo bundles

Xbox Series S

You can get £40 off Xbox Series S between 15th-24th December

512GB Series S including the Starter bundle, which includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Elite Controllers

Several offers for Elite Controllers, running between 15th-31st December:

30 percent off Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - (Black)

25 percent off Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core (White)

Image credit: Microsoft

For more deals across the industry, be sure to check out our aplty titled Deals pages on Eurogamer.