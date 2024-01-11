If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong trailer details local co-op and more

Diddy with delight.

Mario stares at Donkey Kong who is carrying a sack over his shoulder
Image credit: Nintendo
News by Liv Ngan
Nintendo has shed light on the new features available in its Mario vs. Donkey remake for Switch.

The game was announced in September as an 'updated' version of the original Game Boy Advance title. At the time, Nintendo didn't say much else about the re-release, but did say multiplayer will be added.

The new trailer reveals multiplayer will come in the form of local co-op, and it looks like a second player will get to control Toad. Take a look at what's in store for Mario in the trailer below.

The remake game packs in a whomping 130 levels thanks to new worlds and obstacles. It will also include a new mode called Casual Style, which relaxes the difficulty.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong will release on 16th February, which potentially means it'll line up with the opening of the Donkey Kong expansion for Super Nintendo World. Last summer, Donkey Kong was inaugurated into the Lego Super Mario range with four sets. With so much attention on Donkey Kong, is it likely we'll hear about a Donkey Kong movie some time soon?

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

