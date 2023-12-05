Donkey Kong expansion for Super Nintendo World opens in spring 2024

Universal Studios has announced that Super Nintendo World Japan will be opening its Donkey Kong Country area in spring 2024.

The theme park opening window was revealed at a media presentation held yesterday, as reported by WDW News Today.

The area will include a new rollercoaster called Mine Cart Madness, which will take riders through the jungle as Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong protect the Golden Banana from the Tiki Tak Tribe and will even contain a "leap across a collapsed track".

An animated mock-up of what fans can expect at Donkey Kong Country.

The media presentation also contained the first look at exclusive merchandise which will be available, including a DK barrel filled with snacks and an adorable Donkey Kong and Dixie Kong headband. There'll be new power-up bands for Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong which visitors can buy and use to interact with the park during their visit.

Sadly there was no word on an official bongo zone, but a pair were on stage throughout the presentation.

The Donkey Kong expansion was announced back in 2021 and is expected to increase the size of Super Nintendo World Japan by 70 percent. Currently Super Nintendo World has opened in Unversal Studios Japan and Hollywood, and a third area is in construction at Orlando with the aim of a 2025 opening.