Looks like a Baten Kaitos 1 and 2 HD Remaster PC release is on the cards

Victoria Kennedy
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
The recently-announced Baten Kaitos 1 and 2 HD Remaster looks set for PC, according to a new ratings board listing

A remaster of the GameCube RPG series were revealed back in February, with a 15th September release date subsequently announced in June.

At this time, the remasters were only confirmed as coming to Nintendo Switch.

Here's that initial Baten Kaitos 1 and 2 HD Remaster announcement trailer.

However, the Film and Publication Board of South Africa has recently published its classified films and games for both April and May 2023, and included in these ratings is mention of the Baten Kaitos 1 and 2 HD Remaster for PC (thanks, Gematsu).

This listing suggests we'll see a release of Baten Kaitos on a platform outside of Nintendo for the first time - though for now, Bandai Namco still only lists the remasters for Nintendo Switch on its website.

Image credit: Bandai Namco/Eurogamer

The same document also makes mention of an unannounced Borderlands compilation known as Pandora's Box. This compilation was rated for PC and consoles in April.

Lastly, we now have a third mention of Lego spin-off Lego 2K Goooal. This yet-to-be officially announced game previously popped up in Korea, before surfacing again via the Taiwanese Ratings Board.

The game's existence was first leaked last year, and is reportedly being developed by UK studio Sumo Digital, of Sonic Racing and LittleBigPlanet 3 fame.

Image credit: Film and Publication Board of South Africa via Gematsu
